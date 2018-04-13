Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in three Thursday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
Lindor led off the game with a solo shot and followed that up with a two-run double in the second inning. The star shortstop has now tallied four hits in his last two games after collecting just seven hits in his first 44 at-bats this season. It's been a frustratingly slow start for Lindor, but he may finding his groove as we enter the third week of the season.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Steals third base of season•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: To bat leadoff again in 2018•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Continues raking in September•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Sets MLB record with 31st homer Wednesday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Stuffs box score Saturday against Royals•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Connects for 30th homer of season•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...