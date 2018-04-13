Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in three Thursday

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Lindor led off the game with a solo shot and followed that up with a two-run double in the second inning. The star shortstop has now tallied four hits in his last two games after collecting just seven hits in his first 44 at-bats this season. It's been a frustratingly slow start for Lindor, but he may finding his groove as we enter the third week of the season.