Indians' Francisco Lindor: Fills box score Saturday
Lindor went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.
Lindor extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his first-inning double off Jakob Junis, a stretch during which he's gone a remarkable 27-for-58 (.465) with eight homers, 18 runs, 13 RBI and a 5:8 BB:K. He added another double and a homer of Junis before capping his four-hit day with a long ball of Kevin McCarthy. Saturday's performance boosted Lindor's average to a season-high .311.
