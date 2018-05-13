Indians' Francisco Lindor: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Lindor went 4-for-4 with two homers, two doubles, four runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Lindor extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his first inning double off Jakob Junis, a stretch during which he's gone a remarkable 27-for-58 (.465) with eight homers, 18 runs, 13 RBI and a 5:8 BB:K. He added another double and a homer of Junis before capping his four-hit day with a long ball of Kevin McCarthy. Saturday's performance boosted Lindor's average to a season-best .311.