Indians' Francisco Lindor: Goes deep Sunday

Lindor went 2-for-5 with his 34th home run of the season in a loss to Toronto on Sunday.

The homer was Lindor's fourth over his last seven games after going homerless over his previous 22 contests. He has just seven extra-base hits over his last 29 contests, most of which have come over this past week against Kansas City and Toronto pitching.

