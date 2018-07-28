Indians' Francisco Lindor: Goes yard twice against Tigers
Lindor went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.
His two-run shot in the fifth inning got Cleveland on the board before he wrapped up the scoring with a solo blast in the ninth. Lindor now has 27 home runs on the year to go along with his .294/.369/.571 slash line, and he's easily on pace to top the career-high 33 he slugged last season.
