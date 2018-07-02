Indians' Francisco Lindor: Has monster day against A's
Lindor went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, four runs and two RBI in Cleveland's 15-3 romp over Oakland on Sunday.
It was a monster day for Cleveland's offense, and it was spearheaded by their dynamic shortstop, who lashed two doubles and scored four of the team's 15 runs from atop the order. Lindor has further established himself as one of the premier offensive talents at the position this season, as he's in the midst of a fabulous campaign that has seen him post a .296/.372/.564 slash line to go along with 21 homers, 48 RBI and a league-leading 70 runs through 81 games.
