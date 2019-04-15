Indians' Francisco Lindor: Heading to Triple-A for rehab

Lindor (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Lindor managed to participate in team workouts for three straight days without suffering a setback, clearing the way for the shortstop to embark on a rehab stint. Cleveland hasn't revealed a timetable for Lindor's return to the big leagues, although manager Terry Francona doesn't believe his starting shortstop needs many at-bats in the minors, per Bell. "I just think it's more just checking the ups and downs of a game and making sure that he's okay the next day. Things you can't replicate in a workout," stated Francona. "I mean our guys have done a good job trying to do a bunch of stuff, but game conditions, it's a little different because you don't know what's coming at you and how long you sit and you run. You don't know which direction you're going, so it'll be good for him."