Indians' Francisco Lindor: Heads to bench Wednesday

Lindor will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale against the White Sox Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lindor will get the day off after batting a modest .279 with three RBI and five walks over his last 10 games. Erik Gonzalez is set to take over at shortstop and will bat ninth.

More News
Our Latest Stories