Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hit solo homer in loss
Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
The power output has slowed down considerably, as this was just Lindor's second round tripper through his past 33 games. However, he's still tilting the fantasy scales in all settings with a .271/.330/.466 slash line, 49 RBI, six stolen bases and 58 runs for the year. Additionally, it's rare to find that level of cross-category production from the shortstop position.
