Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits 19th homer

Lindor went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's loss to Colorado.

Lindor entered Wednesday's game with a .344/.410/.544 slash line, four homers, eight RBI, three stolen bases and 12 runs through 23 games since the All-Star break, so this was just another solid showing from the young shortstop. He's heating up at the right time for fantasy owners and remains a go-to option in all settings.