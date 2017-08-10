Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits 19th homer
Lindor went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's loss to Colorado.
Lindor entered Wednesday's game with a .344/.410/.544 slash line, four homers, eight RBI, three stolen bases and 12 runs through 23 games since the All-Star break, so this was just another solid showing from the young shortstop. He's heating up at the right time for fantasy owners and remains a go-to option in all settings.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Belts third homer in four games•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hit solo homer in loss•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits game-winning shot•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Enjoys four-hit day against A's•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in three Friday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Earns second All-Star selection•
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...