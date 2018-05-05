Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits eighth homer
Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer Saturday against the Yankees.
The homer was a two-out blast in the top of the fifth inning off of Sonny Gray. In the bottom half of the same inning, though, the young shortstop turned two outs into two runs by making a pair of errors on a would-be double-play ball. Offensively, though, Lindor has been a cross-category contributor, with a .284 average, five steals and eight homers on the season so far.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Continues to heat up•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Picks up three hits against Rangers•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits home run Friday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks third home run•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Puts together multi-hit game Sunday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits two-run homer•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....