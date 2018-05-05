Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits eighth homer

Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer Saturday against the Yankees.

The homer was a two-out blast in the top of the fifth inning off of Sonny Gray. In the bottom half of the same inning, though, the young shortstop turned two outs into two runs by making a pair of errors on a would-be double-play ball. Offensively, though, Lindor has been a cross-category contributor, with a .284 average, five steals and eight homers on the season so far.