Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits game-winning shot
Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Toronto.
Not only was Lindor's bomb a game-clinching blast, it also ended a 24-game home-run drought. The shortstop is turning in another solid fantasy campaign with a .257/.318/.462 slash line, 15 homers, 46 RBI and 52 runs. However, with just four stolen bases this year, it doesn't appear that Lindor will come close to matching last season's 19 swipes.
