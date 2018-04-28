Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits home run Friday

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Lindor led off the bottom of the first with a home run, his fourth of the season. He also collected his sixth double of the year in addition to a single. The three-hit night brings his season average to .235, which is well below his career mark of .290. The young shortstop's hit totals are behind expectations, but he is running and scoring at a decent rate, with five stolen bases and 15 runs scored in 24 games.