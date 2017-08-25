Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits third homer in past five

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 13-6 win over Boston.

Lindor unsurprisingly played an important role in his team's offensive explosion, chipping in an RBI single in the second inning and a solo homer in the seventh. The 23-year-old shortstop has hit three long balls in his past five games, raising his season total to 22. Lindor would be having an even better year if his career-low .275 BABIP was more in line with his career .313 mark.