Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits two-run homer

Lindor went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's win over the Twins, smashing a two-run homer.

Lindor broke the scoreless tie in the fifth, taking Twins starter Jake Odorizzi deep to put Cleveland on top 2-0. The offense kept hitting home runs, and Cleveland's pitching staff kept the Twins at bay. The home run was Lindor's second on the season, and he's now sporting a modest four-game hitting streak. The young shortstop only recently got his batting average above .200, and it's now sitting at .238.