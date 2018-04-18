Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits two-run homer

Lindor went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's win over the Twins, smashing a two-run homer.

Lindor broke the scoreless tie in the fifth, taking Twins starter Jake Odorizzi deep to put Cleveland on top 2-0. The offense kept hitting home runs, and Cleveland's pitching staff kept the Twins at bay. The home run was Lindor's second on the season, and he's now sporting a modest four-game hitting streak. The young shortstop only recently got his batting average above .200, and it's now sitting at .238.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories