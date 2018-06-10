Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hitting cleanup Sunday
Lindor will start at shortstop and bat cleanup Sunday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With a big bopper in Edwin Encarnacion (ankle) missing from the lineup for the second day in a row, the Indians elected to move Lindor from his usual leadoff post to add some thump to the heart of the order. Expect Lindor to slide back into the table-setting role once Encarnacion is cleared to rejoin the starting nine, perhaps as soon as Monday's series opener with the White Sox.
