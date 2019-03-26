Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in minor-league game

Lindor (calf) played eight innings at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a minor-league game Monday.

More so than his offensive contributions, Lindor's ability to play the field for nearly an entire game is a good indication that he's nearing the finish line in his recovery from a right calf strain. The Indians have already stated that Lindor will open the season on the injured list, but the three-time All-Star still looks to have a realistic chance at making his 2019 debut within the first week of April.