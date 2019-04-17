Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in rehab game
Lindor (ankle) went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a strikeout in Tuesday's rehab game with Triple-A Columbus.
It was Lindor's first rehab game, and his ankle looked just fine during his trot around the bases. He injured the ankle during a rundown in a minor-league game late in spring training while he was rehabbing a calf injury. Lindor has suggested that when he sprained his ankle, the calf issue was essentially already behind him. Manager Terry Francona said he did not expect Lindor to need many at-bats in the minors, so a return this weekend against Atlanta would seem on the table.
