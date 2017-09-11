Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in second straight game

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

The 23-year-old has now homered in consecutive games and three times in his last four games, bringing his total to 29 on the year. One more and he will have doubled his total from 2016. Lindor has given something back in batting average this season, but he's done enough across the board to be a top-three shortstop in terms of earned fantasy value.