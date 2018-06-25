Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in third straight game
Lindor went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBI in Sunday's game against the Tigers.
He hit a solo shot in the fourth inning off Matt Boyd, and also doubled off of Boyd earlier in the game. This was his third straight game with a home run, and he is now tied for sixth in the majors with 19 home runs on the season. Among all shortstops, he is now tied with Manny Machado for first in that category.
