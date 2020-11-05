The Indians have informed several other clubs that they intend to trade Lindor prior to Opening Day, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Lindor is set to earn approximately $21 million this winter in his final year of arbitration, and the Indians are apparently eager to move him with the aims of cutting payroll for the upcoming season and getting back future assets in return for the star shortstop before he hits free agency next offseason. Though Lindor took a step back offensively in the 60-game 2020 campaign with a career-worst .750 OPS, his long track record of success at the dish coupled with the premium defense he offers should keep the Indians' asking price for the 26-year-old high. Expect a number of playoff-hopeful clubs to touch base with the Indians in trade discussions over the next few months.