Indians' Francisco Lindor: Lindor goes deep Sunday
Lindor hits his 34th homer of the season in a loss to Toronto.
The homer was Lindor's fourth over his last seven games after going homerless over his previous 22 contests. He has just seven extra base hits over his last 29 contests, most of which has come over this past week against Kansas City and Toronto pitching.
