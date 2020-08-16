Lindor went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two doubles, three RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Lindor entered Sunday's tilt with just seven hits in his last 41 at-bats, but the shortstop broke out in a big way in the series finale. After taking Michael Fulmer deep in the third inning, Lindor was able to add to his day with a run-scoring double in the seventh. Lindor is still slashing a pedestrian .233/.281/.422, but he will look to build off his big day when the Indians open a series with the Pirates on Tuesday.