Indians' Francisco Lindor: Picks up three hits against Rangers
Lindor went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI as the Indians topped the Rangers 7-5 on Monday.
Lindor's .245/.331/.409 slash line is still below the standard of last year's 33-homer campaign that saw him log an .842 OPS but there have been signs of encouragement lately as this was his second three-hit effort in his last four games. The numbers aren't there yet but it's still early and Lindor is one of the most talented offensive shortstops in the league, so hopefully his recent performances are a sign he's ready to put the tough opening month of the season behind him as the calendar turns to May.
