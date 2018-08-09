Indians' Francisco Lindor: Plays hero with walkoff homer against Twins

Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

The All-Star shortstop ended the game with one swing of the bat, taking Trevor Hildenberger deep on the first pitch he saw for a walkoff shot in the ninth inning -- Lindor's 29th homer of the year and MLB-leading 67th extra-base hit.