Indians' Francisco Lindor: Plays hero with walkoff homer against Twins
Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.
The All-Star shortstop ended the game with one swing of the bat, taking Trevor Hildenberger deep on the first pitch he saw for a walkoff shot in the ninth inning -- Lindor's 29th homer of the year and MLB-leading 67th extra-base hit.
