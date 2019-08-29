Indians' Francisco Lindor: Posts homer, steal in three-hit day
Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, a stolen base and an additional run Wednesday in the Indians' 4-2 win over the Tigers.
The stolen base was Lindor's first since Aug. 8, ending a season-long 17-game streak without a theft. Even as his activity on the basepaths declined, Lindor continued to provide value for fantasy managers with a .278 average, three home runs, 11 runs and nine RBI over that stretch. He'll be back in action for Thursday's series finale, manning shortstop and batting leadoff like he normally does.
