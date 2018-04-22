Indians' Francisco Lindor: Puts together multi-hit game Sunday
Lindor went 2-for-5 with a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's victory over the Orioles.
Lindor's multi-hit effort was a welcomed performance as the 24-year-old has struggled to consistently perform at the plate since the season got underway. His batting average has yet to eclipse .241 and is sitting at just .220 after 19 games. While his slow start is disappointing for fantasy owners, he'll have plenty of opportunities to turn things around while seeing regular time at shortstop in Cleveland's high-powered lineup.
