Indians' Francisco Lindor: Reaches 30 homers
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Royals.
Lindor prevented the Indians from being shut out, clubbing a solo homer in the ninth inning to get his team on the board. He continues to put together a stellar year, as he sits with 71 extra-base hits, 79 RBI, 22 stolen bases and a .883 OPS through 135 contests.
