Indians' Francisco Lindor: Receives Sunday off

Lindor is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Lindor will check out of the starting nine for the first time since May 30 in what likely amounts to a routine off day, as there was no indication he sustained an injury in Saturday's 4-2 loss. Erik Gonzalez will pick up a rare start at shortstop in Lindor's stead and bat ninth.

