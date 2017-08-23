Indians' Francisco Lindor: Rips leadoff homer for team's only hit
Lindor hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning Tuesday, then went hitless over his next three at-bats along with the rest of the Indians in a 9-1 loss to Boston.
After getting greeted harshly by Lindor, Red Sox starter Doug Fister proceeded to cruise through Cleveland's lineup for the remainder of the game. Lindor's fantasy owners won't mind too much, though, as he's now up to 21 homers, although both his batting average and his steals have declined this year. Of course, some of that can be blamed on a deflated BABIP (.273), and Lindor's power-speed combo is still plenty enough to make him a strong shortstop play across the fantasy universe.
