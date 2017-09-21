Play

Indians' Francisco Lindor: Sets MLB record with 31st homer Wednesday

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

His seventh-inning shot off Yusmeiro Petit gave Lindor 31 homers on the season, setting a new big-league record for a switch-hitting shortstop. The 23-year-old has been a big part of Cleveland's amazing hot streak to close out the year, and he now sports a .325/.416/.688 slash line with six home runs, three steals, 17 runs and 17 RBI in 19 September games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast