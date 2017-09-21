Indians' Francisco Lindor: Sets MLB record with 31st homer Wednesday
Lindor went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.
His seventh-inning shot off Yusmeiro Petit gave Lindor 31 homers on the season, setting a new big-league record for a switch-hitting shortstop. The 23-year-old has been a big part of Cleveland's amazing hot streak to close out the year, and he now sports a .325/.416/.688 slash line with six home runs, three steals, 17 runs and 17 RBI in 19 September games.
