Indians' Francisco Lindor: Slugs 16th homer Saturday
Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Twins.
The shortstop continues to rake, racking up his fifth multi-hit performance in the last seven games to boost his slash line on the season to .292/.361/.538. Lindor's 16 homers in 68 games puts him snugly on pace to top last year's career-high 33 long balls.
