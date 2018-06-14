Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks leadoff home run Thursday
Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-2 win against the White Sox.
That's now 15 home runs and nine stolen bases on the season for Lindor, who displayed his whole skill set in this one. The 24-year-old switch hitter hadn't hit a long ball since his multi-homer performance on May 31 and has hit just .220 (11-for-50) thus far in June. Look for this solid outing to help Lindor bust out of that rut.
