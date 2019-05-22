Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks leadoff homer
Lindor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Indians' 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
Lindor kicked off the scoring on the night with a leadoff home run, his seventh of the season. Despite not making his season debut until April 20, Lindor ranks second on the Indians in home runs behind Carlos Santana, who connected on his eighth long ball in the third inning.
