Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks third home run
Lindor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.
The solo shot was one of three on the day for Cleveland, and gave the Indians a lead in the sixth inning that they wouldn't relinquish. It hasn't been a good opening month for Lindor, but he's now reached base safely in 11 straight games while mashing all three of his homers in that span. The .222/.300/.378 slash line remains unsightly, but it's hard to believe the 24-year-old won't start turning it around sooner rather than later.
