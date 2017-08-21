Play

Indians' Francisco Lindor: Squares up 20th bomb

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, two RBI and a stolen base during Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

This was Lindor's first multi-hit showing in 13 games, and he posted a disastrous .523 OPS during that stretch. It's been a rare slump for the shortstop, though. Lindor boasts a respectable .266/.322/.463 slash line with 20 homers, 58 RBI, nine stolen bases and 66 runs for the year, which are solid marks in the majority of fantasy settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast