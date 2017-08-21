Indians' Francisco Lindor: Squares up 20th bomb

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, two RBI and a stolen base during Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

This was Lindor's first multi-hit showing in 13 games, and he posted a disastrous .523 OPS during that stretch. It's been a rare slump for the shortstop, though. Lindor boasts a respectable .266/.322/.463 slash line with 20 homers, 58 RBI, nine stolen bases and 66 runs for the year, which are solid marks in the majority of fantasy settings.