Indians' Francisco Lindor: Stays hot Friday

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 4-0 win over the Royals.

He's now got 23 homers and 10 steals on the year, but a disproportionate amount of that production (seven HR and four SB) has come in August. Lindor's still only hitting .267 on the season, well below his career average, but his .799 OPS is right in line with his prior two campaigns.