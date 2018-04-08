Indians' Francisco Lindor: Steals third base of season
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a double and stolen base Saturday against the Royals.
Lindor stole his third base of the season Saturday and has been successful in three of his four stolen-base attempts this season. It took until May 30 for him to steal his third base last year, so it appears he has made being more aggressive on the basepaths a priority to start the season. That would be a boost to his fantasy value and provide him a nice floor if his power production were to fall off from last season's pace.
