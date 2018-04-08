Indians' Francisco Lindor: Steals third base

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a double and stolen base Saturday against the Royals.

Lindor stole his third base of the season Saturday and has been successful in three of his four stolen base attempts this season. It took until May 30 for him to steal his third base last season so it appears he has made being more aggressive on the basepaths a priority to start the season. That would be a boost to his fantasy value and provide him a nice floor if his power production were to fall off from last season's pace.