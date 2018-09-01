Indians' Francisco Lindor: Steals two bases
Lindor went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's win over the Rays.
After reaching base via walk in the eighth inning, Lindor proceeded to steal second and third base before scoring on a single from Michael Brantley. The 24-year-old is now sitting at 22 stolen bases on the season, marking the first time in his career he's surpassed 20 swiped bags. Lindor also has 29 homers and a .286/.363/.523 slash line through 132 games this season.
