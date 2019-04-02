Indians' Francisco Lindor: Still a few weeks away
Lindor (calf/ankle) is still a few weeks away from returning to game action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Lindor suffered a left ankle sprain while rehabbing from his right calf strain in late March, but a specialist confirmed Monday that the ankle issue wasn't a major setback. A precise timeline still isn't clear, but his absence is a matter of weeks, not months. Eric Stamets will continue as the primary shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Headed to see specialist•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Move to IL official•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in minor-league game•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Opening season on IL•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Status still uncertain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start