Indians' Francisco Lindor: Swats 20th homer Saturday
Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the A's.
The shortstop wraps up a somewhat sluggish June with a .243 (25-for-103) batting average on the month, but Lindor still produced six homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 22 runs in 26 games. With 20 home runs so far, the 24-year-old appears set to take a run at the first 40-HR campaign of his career.
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in third straight game•
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in second consectuve game•
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Slugs 16th homer Saturday•
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks leadoff home run Thursday•
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hitting cleanup Sunday•
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Cranks two homers•
