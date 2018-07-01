Indians' Francisco Lindor: Swats 20th homer Saturday

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the A's.

The shortstop wraps up a somewhat sluggish June with a .243 (25-for-103) batting average on the month, but Lindor still produced six homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 22 runs in 26 games. With 20 home runs so far, the 24-year-old appears set to take a run at the first 40-HR campaign of his career.