Indians' Francisco Lindor: Three-hit game with home run Friday
Lindor went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double in Friday's win over the Mariners.
Lindor led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, his fourth of the season. He also collected his sixth double of the year in addition to a single. The three-hit night brings his season average to .235, which is well below his career mark of .290. The young shortstop's hit totals are behind expectations, but he is running and scoring at a decent rate, with five stolen bases and 15 runs scored in 24 games.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks third home run•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Puts together multi-hit game Sunday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits two-run homer•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in three Thursday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Steals third base of season•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: To bat leadoff again in 2018•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...