Indians' Francisco Lindor: To bat leadoff again in 2018
Manager Terry Francona reported Wednesday that Lindor will likely bat leadoff for the Indians again in 2018, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Lindor secured an everyday spot at the top of the lineup in early August last season and finished the 2017 campaign with a .281 average, 18 home runs and 47 RBI in his 68 games as the team's leadoff man. Francona made it clear that he has no reason to move Lindor out of that spot this season and that he especially likes the idea of having a switch-hitter batting first. The 24-year-old will look to eclipse the 100-run threshold in 2018 after crossing home plate exactly 99 times in each of the past two seasons.
