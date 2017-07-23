Mejia, 21, is day-to-day at Double-A Akron with a hip strain, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

He has not played since Thursday, but it sounds like he may not require a stint on the 7-day DL for the RubberDucks. Mejia, the best catching prospect in the game, is hitting .320/.368/.525 with 10 home runs and five steals in 270 plate appearances. He has an exemplary 35:19 K:BB, despite being much younger than the typical player in the Eastern League.

