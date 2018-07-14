Indians' Francisco Mejia: Heads to Cleveland
Mejia was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mejia has put together a .279/.329/.428 slash line with seven homers and 43 RBI over 77 games for the Clippers in 2018. He'll bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter for Saturday's matchup against the Yankees.
