Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Mejia has never been to Triple-A and was expected to open the season there with Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez ahead of him on the major-league depth chart. The 22-year-old prospect could earn a promotion to the majors at some point this season if either Gomes or Perez were to go down with an injury.

