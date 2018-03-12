Indians' Francisco Mejia: Optioned to minors
Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This isn't all too surprising, as Mejia has never been to Triple-A and was expected to open the season there with Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez ahead of him on the major-league depth chart. The 22-year-old prospect could earn a promotion to the majors at some point this season if either Gomes or Perez were to go down with an injury.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Dealing with foot contusion•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Exits after HBP•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Ticketed for Triple-A to open year•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Receiving first big-league start Monday•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Joins major-league club•
-
More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Lance Lynn
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...