Indians' Francisco Mejia: Shipped to minors
Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
Mejia's latest stint in the big leagues lasted just two days. He went 0-for-2 with two walks during one start in the designated hitter slot. The Indians are expected to make a corresponding move at the conclusion of the All-Star break.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Starting at DH•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Heads to Cleveland•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Returns to action at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Pulled at Triple-A after HBP•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Outfield transition going poorly•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...