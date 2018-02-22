Mejia is expected to open the 2018 season with Triple-A Columbus, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. ""He's a really well thought of young catcher," manager Terry Francona said of Mejia. "I don't think he's even been to Triple-A, so there's nothing wrong with him getting some seasoning there."

With Roberto Perez and Yan Gomes expected to split catching duties again for the Indians this season, Mejia will open the year as the starter for Triple-A Columbus. Francona didn't rule out a possible promotion for Mejia if either Gomes or Perez were to go down with an injury, but at this point it sounds like the highly-touted 22-year-old will spend most of the 2018 campaign continuing his development in the minors.