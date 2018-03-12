Mejia will receive some time in the outfield in minor-league camp and early in the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians still view Mejia as a catcher, but his bat is considered to be far more advanced than his glove. The team likes the defense of its current catcher tandem, Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez, and they're quite set at designated hitter with Edwin Encarnacion. They experimented with him at third base but did not like what they saw. Outfield could be his best route to the big leagues, as the team's corner outfielders are a collection of mediocre or injury-prone players such as Lonnie Chisenhall, Michael Brantley, and Brandon Guyer.